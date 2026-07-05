5 Years After Stan Swamy Died in Custody, the Struggles He Lived For Continue

Like he himself said, it was not just Stan, Prof Saibaba had to face death due to his confinement in the “anda cell” where he was not attended to as a person with disability, Prof Hany Babu was granted bail recently after 5 years, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam continue to languish in their sixth year in the prison, with neither trial nor a bail, and all of them charged under The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

These are individuals whose only hold on life is hope. As Khalid reminds us, “Hope remains a stubborn thing even in captivity.” His PhD thesis on the Adivasis of Jharkhand has recently been published as the book The Fractured Communities.

Recalling his long association with Fr Stan from the time he was a young boy (and Stan was with Fr Henry Volken, the founder of Indian Social Institute) till the time Stan spent at his home in Madurai for treatment, Henri Tiphagne, the National Working Secretary of Human Rights Defenders Alert (HRDA), said, “One message to take from this martyr is to determinedly fight till the end and keep your objectives before you.”

In all these cases, the state oppresses, and the judiciary, which should supposedly guard the constitutional rights of the ordinary men and women of the country, chooses to remain a ‘silent spectator’. Ironically, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India recently praised the ‘Najeeb ruling ’, which asserted the right to bail of UAPA undertrials, even as the court denies the same to those who are in acute need of it.

When Stan was named in the BK-16, he phoned his friend Mihir Desai to ask where that place is since he had never heard of it before, Alpa Shah records in her book “The Incarcerations.” This explains the state of affairs today.