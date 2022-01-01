4 Years After Bhima Koregaon, Caste Fault Lines Deepen In Neighbouring Village

A police personnel accompanies 60-year-old Panduram Gaikwad everywhere he goes. "He is here for my protection, in case they come to kill me," says Gaikwad. A Dalit Mahar farmer, he is the owner of the land which was at the heart of the controversy which allegedly led to the the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence in Pune.

The land in question is a plot — 3 km from the Bhima Koregaon Vijay Stambh — which houses the samadhi (memorial) of Gopal Govind Mahar, who according to the Gaikwads was their ancestor and performed the last rites of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This piece of history, however, is disputed by the dominant Maratha community in the village.

On the intervening night of 28 and 29 December 2017, the Gaikwads erected a board near the samadhi which stated that Gopal Govind Mahar performed the last rites of Sambhaji Maharaj. Next day, the board was removed by the members of the Maratha community, which led to an altercation.

Even as the police intervened and settled the matter, this instance is seen as a trigger to the violence that erupted between the Marathas, and the Dalits who had gathered at the Bhima Koregaon memorial on 1 January 2018 for the bicentenary celebrations of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.