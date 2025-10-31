The Yamuna Is Delhi’s Mirror. And the Reflection Is Ugly.

The Yamuna’s floodplains once stretched across nearly 9,700 hectares in Delhi. These open, fertile lands are not empty spaces waiting for development, they are the river’s lungs and safety valves. They store excess water during floods, recharge groundwater, support biodiversity, and act as natural filters for pollutants.

But today, these floodplains are being treated as construction sites, event venues, and real estate opportunities. From massive religious gatherings to concrete ghats built in the name of “beautification,” every new project chips away at what little remains of this fragile ecosystem.

This year’s Chhath Puja preparations once again saw bulldozers on the floodplains. Concrete roads, platforms, and pavilions were built to make the banks “festival-ready,” in open violation of the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directions. Soil was levelled, vegetation was cleared, and yet another portion of the Yamuna’s breathing space was sealed under cement.

Governments justify these actions as development or faith-based infrastructure, but in truth, this is lazy and escapist governance. It is easier to build roads and ghats than to clean drains and restore flow. It is easier to decorate the banks than to save the river.