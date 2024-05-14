RBI Dividend 2023-24: What Can the Incoming Government Expect From the Governor?

The banks are made to keep cash reserves with the RBI, on which the RBI pays no interest, as part of their cash reserve ratio (CRR) obligations. At the end of 2022-23, the total deposits were Rs 13.54 trillion (and of the banks' — 11.71 trillion). During 2023-24, the RBI asked the banks to deposit withdrawal proceeds of 2000 rupee notes with it as well, again without paying any interest. The total deposits increased to Rs 17.82 trillion at the end of 2023-24.

The RBI accumulates mark-to-market valuation gains primarily on its foreign currency assets (FCA) [increase in rupee value on account of depreciation]. It also retains a hefty part of annual surpluses as realised/cash reserves. For 2018-23, the RBI retained as much as Rs 3.41 trillion of the surplus of Rs 7.91 trillion (43.13 percent).

And at the of end 2022-23, the accumulated valuation and realised cash reserves amounted to Rs 15 trillion and the total capital, including these reserves, was at Rs 16.42 trillion. The WSS informs that total capital, provisions, and reserves were Rs 18.05 trillion at the of end 2023-24.