Elections 2024 | Taxation of Wealth is Not Expropriation of Wealth

The production of goods and services and their consumption (more commonly known as the GDP) is the primary source of value addition, income, and wealth in any economy and society.

All income or GDP generated in a year is not spent on consumption. The proportion of income saved and invested into capital formation builds the capital or wealth of households, enterprises, and the nation. The larger the investment, the larger the GDP growth and the larger the formation of wealth.

The build-up of national wealth is necessary for national prosperity. Governments, therefore, need to pursue all policies which promote GDP growth and wealth creation.

The GDP/income, by the operation of the economic system, gets divided into three principal constituents:

Households and individuals (primarily as labour income)

Capital and enterprise (primarily as distributed dividends/interest and retained profits)

Government (primarily as taxes)

Income distribution is not equitable but is not quite lop-sided either.