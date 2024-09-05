5 Reasons Why SEBI Chief Must Quit Amidst Congress' Allegations and Other Issues

4. The SEBI chief has been questionably drawing public funds: You cannot hold it against Ms Puri Buch that she has a successful past in the private sector, but it stands to reason that a been-there-done-that person should assume office in a body like SEBI only with a pro-bono-publico principle. She may use incidental facilities or a token honorarium but not much more.

Public disclosures of her salaries and the lucrative ICICI retirement benefits drawn even as she served as the SEBI chief raise questions about her personality. Surely she did not need taxpayers and minority shareholders of Indian companies to foot the bill for her office that should be an honour more than a job.

5. Employees are revolting: SEBI has been at pains to explain away a protest letter by hundreds of the regulator's officers complaining about the work culture in the organisation under Ms Puri Buch's leadership. SEBI officials have filed a complaint to the finance ministry, citing a "toxic work culture" marked by "harsh language and unrealistic targets". She and her supporters may argue that the staff are "misguided."

However, if as many as 500 Grade A officers complain, there is a serious HR problem. If they are right, she is wrong. If they are wrong in such a large number, the entire organisation is going through a trust deficit issue that is bad for the country's stock markets at a time when corporate governance and shareholder issues are key drivers of economic growth.

Take a call, ma'am. This is not just about rules. It is about a high office.

(The writer is a senior journalist and commentator who has worked for Reuters, Economic Times, Business Standard, and Hindustan Times. He can be reached on Twitter @madversity. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)