Rayagada Assault: Why India's Women Field Researchers Are Increasingly Unsafe

Ground-level social research in rural Odisha has long relied on the quiet courage of women who travel into remote pockets to document struggles that the state itself often overlooks. These female field workers navigate unfamiliar terrains to turn raw human suffering into legible data, assuming that their institutional backing and noble intent offer a shield. Instead, the ground reality has transformed into a minefield where gender vulnerability intersects with rampant digital paranoia.

On the night of 16 June, 2026, the remote roads of the Kalyansinghpur block in Rayagada became the stage for a horrifyingly familiar script that exposed exactly how defenceless these researchers truly are.

She was a 22-year-old student from Delhi, navigating a winding, unfamiliar road alongside her colleague from Gujarat while interning for an NGO. When their two-wheeler met with an accident near an open field, a mob of dozens of villagers did not see two young professionals trying to find their way via Google Maps. Fuelled by baseless, viral WhatsApp rumours of child lifters, the mob chased them down.