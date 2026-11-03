A United Opposition, a Resurgent Rahul: The Message From Ramlila Maidan

The government is caught in a web. If it decides to get rid of Gyanesh Kumar, then it will open the window for the Opposition to directly attack the Prime Minister. Till now the CEC is the target, the attack on the government is collateral, but if he goes, then PM Modi will not be safe. Rahul Gandhi has already said that PM Modi and Amit Shah's role would also be investigated if the Opposition were to come to power.

If Gyanesh Kumar continues in office, doubt about the election's credibility will deepen in people's minds, which will further strengthen the Opposition's argument that a nexus exists between the two. So, sooner or later, the government has to find a way to get out of the problem, it has to decide. This can’t go on for long. It is politically damaging the reputation of the government and the BJP.

The Opposition should also be prepared to take a tough call. If the government continues with Gyanesh Kumar, then the Opposition has to decide whether it should participate in the election or not. If the Opposition opts for elections despite Gyanesh Kumar being at the helm in the EC, then it will face a ridiculous situation.

Their entire campaign around vote chori will lose its steam—and they will be liable for an accusation that they tarnished the reputation of a constitutional institution for political benefit.