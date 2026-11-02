Ramlila Maidan Rally: What's Rahul Gandhi's Plan? Expect Fireworks After Diwali

There were two significant aspects to the INDIA Bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan: the spectacle and the rhetoric.

The rally was massive. According to some estimates, almost one lakh people were present, with the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Left and RJD cadres supplying the maximum numbers.

A group of volunteers marched with a long printout claiming to have the names of all the people whose names were wrongly removed in the Special Intensive Revision.