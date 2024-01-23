Ram Mandir: Triumphalism is Not the Path to Prosperity. So, What Next for India?

But there is another critical factor that needs attention. And that is the attitude and mindset of the second largest majority of India: the Muslim population. To the dismay of the author, an uncomfortably large number of educated and allegedly liberal Muslims have been lamenting is that the second-class status of Muslims in India has been cemented and officially ordained by this event.

Sure, prejudice against Muslims exists in India. But to suggest they are victims of state and society-sponsored systematic discrimination is dangerous. Brevity prevents the author from laying out a wealth of hard data that exposes their lies. But just think: if Muslims were getting such a raw deal in India, why are Muslims from Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Afghanistan so keen to settle in this country? If Hindus need to be magnanimous and graceful, Muslims too need to be magnanimous and graceful. Accept Islamic invaders did destroy monuments intrinsically tied up with the Hindu faith. But those days are gone. It is time to look at the future.

For the author, the only future that is worth talking about is one where the average Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist Indian has a per capita income of $5000 a year (it is less than $2500 now) to begin with. Lord Ram will applaud that milestone, as much as he appreciates the hauntingly beautiful Bhajans sung in his name.

(Sutanu Guru is the Executive Director of the CVoter Foundation. This is an opinion article and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)