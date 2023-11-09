Rajasthan Polls: As Congress-BJP Hop Onto the Turncoat Trend, Is Ideology Dead?

In the party-hopping spree, the most glaring case is that of Girraj Singh Malinga, the sitting Congress MLA from Dholpur who joined the BJP and a few hours later, was made BJP candidate for the Bari seat. In March last year, Malinga had allegedly assaulted Harshadhipati Valmiki – a Dalit engineer.

Malinga and his cronies allegedly thrashed the victim so brutally that he suffered multiple fractures, including a broken femur, whereby he is still unable to walk.

Given that shameful incident, Malinga, a three-time MLA undefeated since 2008, was not made a Congress candidate. Ultimately, Malinga switched to the BJP on the morning of 5 November, Sunday, and by evening, he got the BJP ticket.

His induction raises grave questions about the BJP’s storm in the State Assembly last year over Malinga’s actions which the party had called a reflection of "the jungle raj of Congress.” Besides the rude jolt to the victim, Dalit groups are opposing the BJP move to field Malinga which they claim proves that the Saffron party’s "slogans against Dalit atrocities are just an election gimmick.”

Shockingly, the Congress has fielded a BJP turncoat against Malinga. Prashant Singh Parmar is now the Congress candidate though in 2018 he fought for the Bari seat on a BJP ticket. Parmar switched sides last Sunday and got the Congress ticket in a few hours.