'We Don't Matter': Dalit Engineer as Rajasthan MLA Who 'Attacked' Him Joins BJP

On 28 March 2022, Harshadipati, posted as an engineer with the Rajasthan power board, was attacked, allegedly by MLA Malinga and his men over a dispute around disconnecting power supply to a Thakur-dominant village.

"I was in a meeting with some senior officials when the MLA, along with a few others barged into my cabin. There was a sudden, awkward silence. He leaned against a chair, picked it up and said...teri itni himmat ki tu thakuron ke gaon ke connection katega? (how dare you cut the power supply of a Thakur village). Then, he threw that chair at my face and his men started beating me up with sticks, bats, rods, and whatever else they could find. They broke every bone in my body and hit me just as much as anybody could hit anyone. And then, they left me to die," Harshadipati had earlier told The Quint.