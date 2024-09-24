Quad Nations Double Down on Security and Stability Across the Indo-Pacific

The leaders of the Quadrilateral Grouping (Quad) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden — met for their sixth leader’s summit in Wilmington, Delaware (Biden’s hometown) on 21 September.

In their joint statement, they deployed their strongest language yet against China’s activities in the Indo-Pacific without actually naming China. They stated they were “seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas” and that they strongly opposed “any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion.”

They also expressed serious concern about the militarisation of disputed features and condemned “the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels, including increasing use of dangerous manoeuvres.”