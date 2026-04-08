Puducherry Elections: Why This Small UT Could See a Close Contest

Governed under Article 239A and the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, Puducherry empowers the LG to act independently in certain matters that often leads to clashes with the CM, as to who decides what.

Financial dependence on the Centre for the UT, control on the appointment of bureaucrats, and the discretionary powers of the LG make the shared executive power between the LG and CM without clear boundaries a highly volatile realm. The CM has to per force attribute a lot of blame onto the Centre/LG for justifying certain constraints, inabilities, and non-performance, but that same gets more complicated when the LG and the CM are from the same political persuasion or ‘bloc’, as they are now.

Rangasamy is in an alliance with the BJP that rules Delhi and has appointed the current LG. The current LG is, after all, a distinguished former bureaucrat who had served as Chief Principal Secretary of Gujarat and is known as a trusted aide of the Prime Minister.

Yet, Rangasamy has framed and sidestepped the periodic friction rooted in the constitutional arrangement to the LG, without it assuming the volatility, irreconcilability, and crassness as is the norm in neighbouring Opposition-ruled states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, or Karnataka.