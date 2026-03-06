Why Congress Stayed With DMK Despite Vijay's TVK Temptation

For the past few months, the relationship between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress in Tamil Nadu looked genuinely strained. Leaders from both parties traded barbs, whispers of discontent filled political circles, and speculation about an impending breakup ran wild across the media.

The question many observers were asking was simple: would the alliance that delivered a sweeping Assembly victory and two successful Parliamentary elections actually fall apart over seat-sharing disputes?

Now that wiser counsel has prevailed, and the agreement has finally been sealed, one thing is clear: the continuation of Congress in the DMK-led alliance is not merely politically convenient; it is strategically essential for both parties. As the dust settles, attention naturally shifts to the next big test: the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. And the signs increasingly point to a formidable advantage for the DMK-led alliance.