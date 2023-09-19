How Droupadi Murmu Brought Santali Language & Community Into National Spotlight

The Eighth Schedule to the Constitution consists of twenty-two languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santali, Maithili, and Dogri.

Of these, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, and Santali were added in 2004. At present, there are demands of thirty-eight more languages to be included in the Eighth Schedule.

Murmu fondly remembered how the CM of Odisha appreciated her efforts and thanked her on the floor of the Assembly. She felt gratified and also thanked the CM for sending the proposal at the right time.

Swain said that it was easy for him to get associated with the Ol Chiki movement of the Santalis even though he is a non-Adivasi. He lent support to the movement of getting Santali included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution when the JMM [Jharkhand Mukti Morcha] raised the issue in early 2000, but the movement did not gather momentum until Murmu took up the cause and led the demand for its inclusion.