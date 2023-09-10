Photos | Nitish Kumar Chats with Biden, Modi Clicks Selfies: Murmu's G20 Dinner
(Photo: Instagram/ PM Modi)
The first day of the G20 Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi concluded with world leaders being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for dinner. The dinner was also attended by scores of union ministers and chief ministers of several states.
In this photo, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clicks a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Presidential dinner for G20 leaders.
US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva at the Presidential dinner for G20 leaders.
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Presidential dinner for G20 leaders.
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, chat with US President Joe Biden during the Presidential dinner for G20 leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden during the Presidential dinner for G20 leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modiwith Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the Presidential dinner for G20 leaders.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome United Kingdoms Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty upon their arrival at the Bharat Mandapam for the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres upon his arrival at the Bharat Mandapam for the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome Bangladeshs Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina upon her arrival at the Bharat Mandapam for the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth upon his arrival at the Bharat Mandapam for the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz upon his arrival at the Bharat Mandapam for the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu upon his arrival at the Bharat Mandapam for the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala upon her arrival at the Bharat Mandapam for the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome US President Joe Biden upon his arrival at the Bharat Mandapam for the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol upon his arrival at the Bharat Mandapam for the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida upon his arrival at the Bharat Mandapam for the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
