Manipur or Malda, Women's Dignity Shouldn't Be Sacrificed for Political Points

(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/ The Quint)
The horrific incident of the rape and sexual assault of three women in Manipur has triggered an ugly social media battle between various political outfits. But the losers of this battle are not either party – it is the women themselves, whose 'honour' they are so vehemently fighting for.
There can be no comparison between what happened in Manipur and the events at Malda in West Bengal. Both are reprehensible in no uncertain terms. However, the two are wide apart in terms of the scale, magnitude, and gravity of events.
But it appears that the Malda incident – and almost half a dozen other cases of torture and humiliation of women – that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have picked up to showcase the "situation" in West Bengal are designed to counter the incidents in Manipur.
Undoubtedly, the videos from Bengal are horrifying and warrant dreadful commentaries on how fragile our policing and security systems have become.
It is, however, hard to draw parallels between the two incidents – and the price of such a social media war seems heavy.
For context, two women were tortured in an inhuman manner in an open marketplace on suspicion of committing theft in West Bengal's Malda. Instead of handing them over to the police, the public decided to take matters into their own hands.
They repeatedly thrashed the women and ripped their clothes off. Hundreds present at the market watched the proceedings live but did not intervene.
Both Manipur and Malda are separate incidents of crime, indicative of a deep-rooted social malaise.
But the positioning of the Malda incident shows how women in our country are being used as political pawns. Their torture and rape have been packaged in quick successions and cast on the public domain with a view to attract maximum eyeballs and generate traction.
On 22 July, Amit Malviya, BJP's IT cell chief and co-observer on behalf of the party for West Bengal, tweeted:
His latest tweet on 24 July read: "Another day, another woman is assaulted and stripped naked in West Bengal Burwan ( Murshidabad). She was assaulted by TMC workers because she supported an independent candidate, who is now with the Congress. Mamata Banerjee has maintained stoic silence. So has Rahul Gandhi…."
Malviya's tweets, however, have already set off a trend with BJP leaders unleashing a barrage of tweets and social media posts heaping scorns on the Mamata Banerjee government and also accusing other Opposition coalition partners of the political alliance called INDIA – like the Indian National Congress and the Communist Party of India – for not criticising incidents like Malda.
But the newly forged INDIA coalition partners like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Indian National Congress or the Communists in Bengal have been treading cautiously.
"Manipur is not Malda and Malda is not Manipur," said the Congress leader, while the response from the Communists was calibrated not to upset the equations for 2024.
Sample some of these … "Over 33,000 thousand cases of sexual assaults on women in Rajasthan in last four years, over ten cases of women being paraded naked in West Bengal since 2016…." The social media war that has erupted after Manipur is leading to a bitter end.
But scaling up such attacks will not help. Political masters cutting across all shades must come up with more effective measures in dealing with crimes against women and restore the dignity of our women.
(The writer is a Kolkata-based senior journalist. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
