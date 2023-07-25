Manipur or Malda, Women's Dignity Shouldn't Be Sacrificed for Political Points

The horrific incident of the rape and sexual assault of three women in Manipur has triggered an ugly social media battle between various political outfits. But the losers of this battle are not either party – it is the women themselves, whose 'honour' they are so vehemently fighting for.

There can be no comparison between what happened in Manipur and the events at Malda in West Bengal. Both are reprehensible in no uncertain terms. However, the two are wide apart in terms of the scale, magnitude, and gravity of events.