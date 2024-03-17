Pope Francis Has a Point. Ukraine Has a Real Opportunity in the Negotiations

Contrast this with the USD 60 billion aid package that is stalled because of a lack of bipartisan support in the US Congress (and most of this money goes back to the donors as proceeds for defence procurements).

Other issues, like the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) boots on the ground in Ukraine, are also dividing the military alliance. Note the differences that have crept in between French President Emmanuel Macron and his other NATO counterparts. The European Union (EU) is similarly divided. Countries like Hungary and Poland do not want any more aid to be given to Ukraine.

On the other hand, Russia's capture of Avdiivka has given it a military edge. Russia has also been able to quickly get its military production capability back on track.