Two Years On, What is China's Role in the Russia-Ukraine War?

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been invited to a peace summit to be hosted by Ukraine. In a recent interview with Reuters, the diplomatic adviser to President Zelenskyy, Ihor Zhovka, remarked, “We are definitely inviting China to participate in the summit, at the highest level. at the level of the President of the People's Republic of China’'. In the context of the “no limits” partnership with Russia, China’s manoeuvring around the conflict makes it an important negotiating element.

Last year, China elaborated its stance on the war with the presentation of a twelve-point document that reiterated Beijing’s allegiance to the UN charter and its condemnation of any attack on a state’s territorial sovereignty. While China had been active as a diplomatic broker in the conflict, the proposed peace plan reflected its complex regional interests.