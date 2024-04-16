'Kurta’ Over 'Khaki’: Must Police Personnel & Armed Forces Get a Religious Spin?

Amidst this, comes the news of an unprecedented incorporation of religious fervour when the police force of a prominent state donned the priest’s attire and welcomed devotees with religious salutations inside a temple. Both male and female police personnel were given to this 'experiment’ and the ostensible reason given was, "keeping in view the comfort of the devotees and providing a friendly environment in the temple”.

The suggestion that devotees wouldn’t mind getting corrected by a 'priest’ instead of a uniformed police person itself is disconcerting as one wouldn’t want the police personnel to dress up as per any event or location (other than the situational uniforms as warranted by turf and situation).

Reacting sharply, an Opposition leader queried, "According to which 'police manual' is it correct for policemen to be dressed as priests? Those who give such orders should be suspended. If tomorrow any thag (fraudster) takes advantage of this and loots the innocent public, then what will the UP government and administration answer?” While he may have had his own politics towards the concern, but partisanship aside, the question cannot be faulted for its ominous portent.