PM Modi Visits Cairo: A New Chapter in India-Egypt Ties?

During the bipolar era of the Cold War, when most nations aligned themselves with either of the two superpowers, a few nations chose to pursue a different path and advocated for a non-aligned policy that upheld their sovereignty and independence. India and Egypt demonstrated that it was possible to exist in a bipolar world without joining any of the two power blocs. They were among the nations that defied the pressure to align with either of the superpowers.

India and Egypt have transformed their relations from being the founders of the Non-Aligned Movement to becoming strategic partners in the current global scenario. However, it was only after 2014 that their bilateral ties witnessed significant progress, as the current leaders of both countries, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, made concerted efforts to enhance their cooperation and elevate their relations to a new level.