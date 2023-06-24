After US Visit, Modi Leaves for Egypt: What’s his Agenda? Why Is It Important?

After wrapping up a three-day-visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a stop in Egypt over 24 and 25 June, making it the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM since 1997.
In his departure statement on 20 June, PM Modi said:
What is Modi’s itinerary? Why is the visit important? What’s on the agenda? The Quint brings you all the details.
June 24: After a ceremonial welcome at the airport, Modi will begin the visit by engaging with the India unit, a select group of high-level ministers, formed by President el-Sisi after his return from India in March.
Modi will also interact with the small Indian community residing in Egypt and meet notable individuals from the community. Subsequently, he will also host meetings and interactions with Shawki Allam, the Grand Mufti of Egypt and also with Egyptian thought leaders.
June 25: PM Modi will visit the Al-Hakim Mosque, an 11th-century mosque refurbished by the Dawoodi Bohra community.
Modi will then be welcomed by PM Sisi at the Presidential Palace and subsequently hold one-on-one meetings with Egyptian leaders.
The second day of Modi’s visit is also set to witness the signing of strategic partnership documents and MOUs, followed by Press statements. After modi is conferred The Order of the Nile, he will attend a lunch hosted by President Sisi and then emplane for New Delhi.
The announcement of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Egypt significantly came at a significant time that Egypt has formally applied for membership in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) group and plans to reduce its dependence on the US dollar, and align with the BRICS' objective of promoting alternate currencies in international trade, including its own currency.
Moreover, increased trade and investment between Egypt and the BRICS countries can foster economic development and enhance cooperation within the group.
Furthermore, Egypt's application to join the BRICS may influence the perspectives of other Western Asian and African nations towards the group.
President Sisi's invitation to Prime Minister Modi is but a reciprocation of India's decision to have him as the chief guest for India's Republic Day celebrations.
However, Indian officials have said that the partnership encompasses four key elements: political, defense, and security collaboration; economic engagement; scientific and academic cooperation; and cultural and people-to-people contacts.
PM Modi's visit to the Imam al-Hakim bi Amr Allah Mosque also golds great significance, particularly for the Dawoodi Bohra community in India. The community has been credited by the Prime Minister for their support in governing the state of Gujarat, where he previously served as Chief Minister.
The community displayed unwavering support for Prime Minister Modi during crucial moments, such as his overseas events in 2014, like the Madison Square Garden gathering in New York and the Olympic Park Arena address in Sydney. However, they also faces internal challenges.
The Indian PM’s visit to Egypt holds significant importance, particularly following his highly productive visit to the United States. While the visit may not yield major tangible outcomes, it serves as a crucial outreach to West Asia.
Ever since India and Egypt took their bilateral relationship to a new level by elevating it to a strategic partnership. New Delhi aims to emphasise its strong relationship with the West Asian region, particularly after previous controversies.
Although the Egypt government did not act on then-BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments against Islam, two religious voices of authority issued strong statements. Egypt was one of 20 Gulf countries, north African and Asian countries who registered some form of protest against the comments.
Moreover, among the topics of discussion, the ongoing Ukraine conflict is likely to feature prominently.
Egypt is facing an economic crisis exacerbated by the conflict, leading to a sharp increase in food prices. India's assistance in providing relief funds until Egypt negotiates a loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be a crucial part of talks. In the past, India has lifted export restrictions on wheat and provided significant amounts of wheat to Egypt.
Vinay Kwatra, India's Foreign Secretary, highlighted the strong political exchanges between India and Egypt, with significant interactions at the ministerial level.
He mentioned that the Indian External Affairs Minister, Defense Minister, and Minister of Environment have previously visited Egypt, while several Egyptian government ministers have also made trips to India. Kwatra also noted that a delegation led by the Chairperson of the Suez Canal Authority is currently visiting India.
