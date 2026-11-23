In a now-viral stinging rebuke to the captains of Indian industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his government’s record—the highest rate of GDP growth; 50 crore people lifted out of poverty; and big rise in exports—and in the same breath, blamed India Inc for not creating jobs and raising wages.

Delivered in his characteristic taunt-laced Hindi at the FICCI centenary event on 19 November, PM Modi said: "I know you won’t clap. I know it very well, because your appetite is so huge that no matter how much you are fed, your stomach is never full."

"I reduced corporate taxes from 30 percent to 22 percent for you. I exempted income tax up to Rs 12 lakh. What did you do? Did you increase your employees’ salaries? Did you increase the number of employees? No. You only want 'Modiji, you do it, we will see'," he added.

Then he asked the all-important question: "Will it go on like this?"

There's a big contradiction here. Does PM Modi recognise that India’s economic growth (assuming the GDP data are true) under his stewardship has been a jobless growth?