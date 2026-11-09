Modi Govt's Poverty Reduction Claims: What Changed in the World Bank's Numbers?

The World Bank has joined the Modi government in claiming that India has achieved a massive poverty reduction.

The World Bank India Poverty and Equity Brief, released in October 2026, asserted that the lower middle-income poverty rate ($4.20 per day in 2021 purchasing power parity or PPP) dropped from 57.7 percent in 2011 to 16.1 percent in 2023, lifting 49.6 crore Indians out of poverty.

In terms of another poverty benchmark ($3 per day in 2021 PPP), the brief claimed that the poverty in India had declined from 27.1 percent in 2011 to 2.6 percent in 2023. This meant that only about 3.8 crore Indians are living in extreme poverty.

This claim has another very substantial hidden achievement.

The World Bank had, in its poverty update released in June 2025 (page 13), had estimated India’s poverty at 57.68 percent ($4.20 in 2021 PPP) in 2011 and 23.89 percent in 2022. At $3 PPP per day, India’s poverty was estimated at 27.12 percent in 2011 and 5.25 percent in 2022.