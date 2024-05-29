A Cruel Joke is Now Starting to Dawn on India's Biggest News Conglomerates

Narendra Modi giving an interview to Aaj Tak.
They’re trying to control information in the age of information. And succeeding for a large part. But, something must give, a slip-up here, and the tide can change, for information is like desert sand – the tighter you clasp it, trying to contain it, the more it slips out of your hand.
I find my mind coming up with such artfully pretentious epiphanies when I listen in on the 9 pm Prime Time news my father tunes in to every day. The anchor on TV has made a career out of villainising India’s minorities, functioning as a mole in the media for the many splinter cell WhatsApp groups of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that polarise the country’s electorate along religious lines.
Still, the aforesaid information isn’t enough to identify this anchor. There are so many of them, all toeing the same line that’s been chalked out by someone high-up in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). They’re also eerily similar – middle-aged, upper-caste, fluent right-wing intellectuals; self-styled custodians of India’s interests, India-first, India Ahead, India TV, ETV Bharat, Republic Bharat, Times Navbharat, you get the drift.
There are days when they walk out in military fatigues demanding vengeance for our neighbour Pakistan’s transgressions. The thirst for military retribution fizzles away when their ‘debonair’ Prime Minister, in a televised address to the nation, says Chinese soldiers never infiltrated Indian territory in the immediate aftermath of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) doing just that and killing 20 Indian soldiers.
Once satiated with having terrorised interfaith couples by ridiculing their love on Prime Time, our anchors move on. They’re now angry economists putting paid to the Delhi government and the political opposition’s hope for mainstreaming welfare subsidies such as free education and healthcare. The Prime Minister calls them ‘revdis’ or freebies, and his lapdogs, our anchors - enthu-cutlets cutting his bytes to put ‘news’ into their monologues like puppy dogs suckling on their mother’s nipples - start debates where none are needed, for it is the PM himself who’s the biggest champion of freebies in the history of modern India.
Ten years into his Prime Ministership, the Modi government today, by its own estimates, provides free ration to over 80 crore people, more than half of India’s population, besides a host of direct cash transfers targeted to specific segments of the population such as farmers and women. If anything, the political opposition is taking a leaf out of Modi’s mantra for governance, albeit with their own novel ideas for what subsidies should be provided and to whom.
Although, the funny thing with information is...Modi’s unwillingness or inability to face the tough questions leaves his minions, lesser biological mortals in Modi ka Parivaar, to do the talking. When Manoj Tiwari is asked about the government providing free ration to 80 crore people and its implications for the government’s claim that poverty has been reduced, he is candid enough to accept that he is confused. The person who asked Tiwari this tricky question was not a government-accredited news anchor but a YouTuber. And YouTube seems to be the leaky hole in the government’s tight clampdown on information.
Most Indian news media outlets – across print, digital and television - rolled out measly increments to their journalists in 2023. This is despite news organisations and their employees bending over backwards to please the establishment in the run-up to the 2024 General Elections.
A cruel joke is now starting to dawn on India's biggest news conglomerates – revising their editorial strategy in a way that praises the government’s achievements and hides its inefficiencies, hasn’t translated into an increase in viewership from among the BJP’s seemingly colossal support base. In fact, it’s contributed to TV news’ overall lack of ‘bite’, felt even by supporters of the ruling party. It turns out that televised propaganda day in and day out can get ‘boring’ after all. Big surprise!
Meanwhile, YouTube has caught on. The discerning viewer can now find content informing him of the Prime Minister’s on women’s safety, , or – all with lakhs of views. Here, Modi’s pakoda-economics – the one where he dismisses unemployment concerns by calling the street vendor selling pakodas an entrepreneur – is rightfully ridiculed, his proclivity for lying and spreading falsehoods called out, and his style of governance pilloried by content creators and their viewers. After watching such content, if you hear your PM telling a pliant journalist that he doesn’t derive energy from his ‘biological’ body but from a higher power and that he’s a godsend for India, the instant reaction is laughter. Giddy laughter that makes you tear up.
On YouTube, the chilling effect that the government desired as it cracked down on independent social media creators through the last four years hasn’t come about. Information, to a certain extent, remains unencumbered by state control. And where information flows freely, Modi is all talk and no substance. His government realises the ever-present danger here, so they try to stem the flow of this information, but it continues to slip out of their hands. Factual information is a subculture today, within the larger state-peddled culture of half-truths and propaganda. Still, the clout of information grows.
Closer to June and the end of polling, there is information trickling in, rumblings, about the BJP looking set to witness a reversal of fortunes. Far from the much-hyped pre-poll prediction of 400+ seats for the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA), psephologists who’re having to ply their trade on YouTube nowadays, have estimated that the BJP would close at around 230-40 seats, 30-40 seats short of the majority 272 mark. Its NDA allies would corner another 30-35 seats perhaps, but the rest would go to the opposition I.N.D.I.A grouping of political parties which includes the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The tendency to constrain the flow of information and clamp down on its independent purveyors has backfired. Information has slipped through. It’s now being traded freely, away from the confines of TV newsrooms where the ruling party’s spokespeople continue being pampered and feted. The purveyors of factual, uncensored information are the internet’s new celebrities. Their information-driven subculture rivals the big media narrative. There’s no Modi wave according to them, but an ascendant wave of dissent. Prime-time news would never tell you this. So it must be the truth!
(Harshit Rakheja is a former journalist, currently working in the social impact and policy communications space. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
