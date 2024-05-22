Elections 2024 |Why Youtubers Say What Mainstream Media is Too Scared To

Youtuber Farhan Yahiya’s modus operandi is to rush to the field each time there is a news to break.

“Often when I am already on some news, another news breaks. Just last night, I was in northeast Delhi covering a firing incident live, and immediately after there was another firing in central Delhi and a boy was injured. I rushed to the spot. The phone keeps ringing This could be yet another news,” said Yahiya, while receiving yet another phone call.

In a span of a few years, Fahan’s channel has amassed over a million subscribers. He mostly uploads live videos from the field, which garner several thousand views in one go.

On his way to his latest story, Farhan incidentally ran into one of his subscribers. The subscriber was almost star-struck on meeting him, and asked for a selfie with Farhan.

The latest story that Farhan covered, was about the family of an 11-year-old boy who was beaten to death allegedly by his school seniors. While the media paid attention to the story in the initial weeks, it soon fell by the wayside. At the family’s home, Farhan set up his lights and took out his phone for a live stream on youtube and facebook.