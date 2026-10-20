Modi’s ‘Power to Empower’ Pitch: Does the World Buy India’s Idealism?

Indians are not the only people who consider that Indian culture makes them morally superior to others. History is replete with examples of groups who have thought that they are special, if not unique.

For some, it lies in making them more moral and spiritual, for others it lies in other characteristics. Thus, the Jewish tradition holds that they are God’s chosen people who gave them what they consider as the ‘Promised Land’ forever—even when they had no presence in it for more than a millennia. For the Americans in the 19th century, it was expressed in the belief of their ‘Manifest Destiny.’ That led them to virtually undertake ethnic cleansing of the continent’s native populations as they relentlessly expanded the territories of the United States from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

Indeed, the entire philosophy of colonialism rested on the ‘altruistic’ principle that it was civilising ‘lesser breeds without the law.’ This, while colonial powers were committing acts which would today be classified as crimes against humanity. The fact is also that the entire colonial enterprise was based on ruthless economic exploitation for the betterment of the colonial powers.

The spread of greater awareness after the Second World War brought home the fact that within the homo sapiens, no group has any inherent superiority. That it is an environment which leads to differences and shapes cultures and modes of thinking. And, if there is one characteristic which is common to all homo sapiens, it is the pursuit of their interests.

This is so even when it is so done by seeking to reconcile it with that of others so that a group’s self-interest becomes more secure. Thus, preachy morality is offensive to many peoples and countries, even if they do not show their irritation.