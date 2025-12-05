PM Modi's ‘Macaulay Mindset’ Is a Myth. The Real Fight Is Over India’s Ideas

This pattern becomes clearer when we examine how words are borrowed from famous decolonial thinkers while overlooking their core ideas and concepts. Fanon, Said, Spivak, and Bhabha do not all think alike, but they share one core belief: decolonisation is not simply about culture or language. It is about dismantling the power structures, inequalities, and institutional habits that colonialism has left behind.

Fanon linked mental freedom to social equality. Said showed how scholarship can reproduce imperial ideas. Spivak warned that nationalist elites often silence the voices of ordinary people. Bhabha emphasised that cultures are mixed and complex, rather than pure. None of them argued for shutting out global knowledge or replacing one dominant story with another.

India’s history bears this out. Colonial education did not undo caste; it fused with existing hierarchies and often reinforced them. The British centralised bureaucracy also remained after 1947, creating a “colonial state without the colonisers,” where control and hierarchy persist to this day.