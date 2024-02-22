Paytm's Shares Are Rising but the Regulatory Crisis Is Not Over

On 31 January, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), just a day before the announcement of the Interim Union Budget, directed Paytm to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other digital payment instruments after 29 February (now extended to 15 March).

A day later, the RBI introduced further restrictions on Paytm after a comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of the external auditors revealed alleged persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action.

Shares of One97 Communications, which runs Paytm, rallied 5 percent to hit an upper circuit level at Rs 395.25 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) earlier this week. Despite the regulatory crisis faced by the fintech company, the stock, after sliding downwards, has seen non-stop rally in the last four days. As compared to its all-time low of Rs 318.35, which was hit last Friday morning, the stock is up around 24 percent.