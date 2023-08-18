Parliament Productivity Analysis: Monsoon Session Signals Accountability Crisis

According to PRS Legislative, “Lok Sabha passed 22 Bills in this session. 20 of these Bills were discussed for less than an hour before passing. Nine Bills, including the IIM (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Inter-Services Organisation Bill 2023, were passed within 20 minutes in Lok Sabha.

The Bills to create the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission and the National Dental Commission were discussed and passed together in Lok Sabha within three minutes. The CGST and IGST amendment Bills were passed together within two minutes in Lok Sabha.”

Rajya Sabha passed 10 Bills within three days. When some opposition members walked out of the upper house, the Bills were passed in their absence.

Bills expanding the discretionary powers of the LG in Delhi, allowing for the mining of strategic minerals like lithium, and regulating personal data were passed by Parliament within seven days of introduction. The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023 was passed within five days of introduction.