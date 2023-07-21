Ruckus Over Manipur Violence, Delhi Ordinance on Day 2 of Parliament: Highlights

The second day of Monsoon Session of Parliament held on Friday, 21 July, witnessed a ruckus in both the Houses as members raised voices over the Manipur violence.
(Photo : PTI)
The second day of Monsoon Session of Parliament held on Friday, 21 July, witnessed a ruckus in both the Houses as members protested against the Centre over Manipur violence.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha issued Suspension of Business notices to discuss the violence in Manipur. Following which, BRS MP K Keshava Rao too, issued a suspension.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the opposition in the Lok Sabha for not being "serious". "This was said in the all-party meeting as well that we want a discussion to take place on the Manipur issue. But we can see that some parties want to create circumstances that the discussion does not take place. I am openly accusing that the Opposition is not as serious on the discussion as it is pretending to be."
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated in Lok Sabha that a discussion on Manipur should not be hindered.
"I would like to make an appeal to the opposition to not change their stand repeatedly and not indulge into politics as it is a very sensitive matter related to women's dignity, north-east and a border state," he told news agency ANI.
On BRS MP Dr K Keshava Rao's questioned if the Parliament can discuss an issue which is being heard by the court of law, like the Manipur issue, to which chairperson Jadgeep Dhankar read out rule 121 of the Parliament.
Dhankar said,"This House is entitled to discuss everything under the planet with one restriction; that restriction is germane to the issue Dr Keshav raised and that is Article 121."
“No discussion shall take place in parliament with respect to the conduct of any judge of the Supreme Court or a high court in discharge of its duties. And that is also restricted with another method - except upon a motion for presenting address to the President praying for removal of the judge as herein provided. Therefore, the concept of sub-judice is totally misconceived," he added.
TMC MP Derek O'Brien citing rules 261 and 262 of the Parliament, asked Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar why the words 'Prime Minister' and 'Manipur' were expunged from his address on Thursday. He later, as the house was adjourned, walked to the Chair to protest.
A heated exchange between AAP MPs and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar also took place in the Rajya Sabha over the Delhi Ordinance Bill.
"We are ready to discuss whenever the Speaker directs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has officially told the Speaker and the Chairman that we are ready for a discussion," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi just before the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day. “There are important bills and the BJP under the leadership of PM Modi wants to hold extensive discussions in the parliament. The opposition just tries to build a wrong narrative and disrupt the parliament proceedings," he added, as per ANI.
After barely witnessing any proceedings, both Houses were adjourned till 11 am, Monday, 24 July.
