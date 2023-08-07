'Back-Door Robbery of Power': Arvind Kejriwal on Parliament Nod to NCT Bill

What Kejriwal said on BJP: The AAP chief further said that the ordinance was brought because the BJP knows it cannot defeat the AAP in Delhi.

"The BJP has faced a defeat in four elections - the Assembly elections in 2013, 2015, 2020, and the MCD elections in 2022. It's been 25 years since the BJP has not come to power in Delhi. They knew it's difficult to defeat AAP so they grabbed power from the back door," he said.

The people once gave AAP 67 seats (in Delhi Assembly) and three to the BJP. The next time (2020), they gave 62 to AAP and eight to the BJP. The people told them loud and clear that the BJP should not interfere in Delhi. They gave the BJP all seven seats in the Lok Sabha and only three in the Delhi Assembly. The people told PM Modi loud and clear that he should not interfere in Delhi and take care of the rest of the country. But PM Modi decided to not follow their mandate," he said.