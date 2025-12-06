Palestine 'Wrapped': 77 Years of Genocide on Loop

Spotify, in its bid to augment traffic, launched “listening age” for its sustained subscribers this year. While earlier the music app only released time spent in hours to wrap the year with curated digits and snapshots of most-listened artists, it decided to up its game with more personalised metrics.

The new feature places listeners on a generational timeline — from childhood nostalgia to seasoned classics — revealing whether their taste leans younger or older than they are. Through this sonic evolution, Spotify is turning innocuous music habits into identity markers and mindless recap into a cultural moment.

That wouldn’t be a concern if everything were truly well in the world and we could simply revel in the joy music brings. But all is not well and so it is necessary for thoughtful individuals to look beyond the celebration and consider what a 'Palestine Wrapped' might reveal. It would show decades of forced displacement since 1948 – a timeline older than most playlists.