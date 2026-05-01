Opposing Trump’s Anti-Immigrant Politics Only When He Targets Indians Is Foolish

On April 22, US President Donald Trump shared a transcript of remarks made by podcaster Michael Savage, which included him saying, “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet."

The comments have got several Indians riled up. Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu called for Indians living in the United States to “please come back home. Bharat Mata needs your talent.” He also said, “Like I did 37 years ago, you arrived in America with no money but with a good education and cultural heritage from Bharat… Yet today, a significant number of Americans, may be not the majority but not too far from it either, believe that Indians "take away" American jobs and our success in America was unfairly earned.”

There have been rumblings among the diaspora too. For instance, the right-wing Hindu American Foundation wrote that they were “deeply disturbed by @POTUS sharing this hateful, racist screed”.