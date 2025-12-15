Zarna Garg is Wrong About Trump & Immigrants. Indian Americans Must Know Better.

On a recent podcast with The Daily Beast, Garg said, “The Indian community loves Trump. We don't have the problems with him that a lot of people in America have.”



She also said, “When it comes to immigration, Indian people by and large are legal immigrants in America. Which means it was years of waiting, years of applying paperwork, hundreds and thousands of verifications, and ‘submit this’ and ‘submit that’.”



Garg continued, “So the whole illegal immigration thing was something that we never really got on board with. We did not understand what was happening during the Biden administration. We could not understand why they were not taking this seriously. Because we all ask any Indian person, we have relatives who've been waiting fifteen years in line because that's the right thing to do. And then, yet it felt like anybody who was breaking the law was getting rewarded.”

There are so many things to unpack here, so let’s take it one at a time.