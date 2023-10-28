On Bhutanese FM Tandi Dorji's Trip to China, and the Implications for India

Till now Bhutan has been very vocal about the Indian concerns and has shown its commitment to the Friendship Treaty. The Bhutanese PM has consistently argued that when it comes to discussions around the Doklam region, India will be a part of the discussion. It has been acknowledged that the tri-junction issues go beyond the Bhutan-China bilateral border negotiations. In the words of the Bhutanese PM, “Doklam is a junction point between India, China, and Bhutan. It is not up to Bhutan alone to fix the problem. There are three of us. There is no big or small country; all are three equal countries, each counting for one-third”.

The quick resolution of the border issue with Beijing is the only option left to Thimphu to avoid the ongoing salami-slicing by Beijing. Salami slicing has been one major method adopted by China to put pressure on other countries. Given that the border is not demarcated and the perception of the border is generally different on both sides, it is easy for Beijing with its superior military strength to undertake such acts.