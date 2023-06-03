Odisha Train Accident: What We Know About the Collision Between Three Trains

At least 288 people have died, and over 900 were injured in a massive train accident on Friday, 2 June, after the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore.

According to the Indian Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, "About 10-12 coaches of Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Odisha’s Balasore at around 7 PM, and some boggies fell onto the opposite track and crashed into a freight train."

The train Coromandel Express (12841) had started from West Bengal and was heading to Chennai.