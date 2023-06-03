Odisha Train Accident: What We Know About the Collision Between Three Trains

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Odisha Train Accident: What We Know About the Collision Between Three Trains

One passenger train derailed and hit a goods train, which collided with a second passenger train, an official said.
Abhilash Mallick
At least 288 people have died, and over 900 were injured in a massive train accident on Friday, 2 June, after the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore. 

According to the Indian Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, "About 10-12 coaches of Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Odisha’s Balasore at around 7 PM, and some boggies fell onto the opposite track and crashed into a freight train."

The train Coromandel Express (12841) had started from West Bengal and was heading to Chennai.

"Shortly after, another train travelling from Yeshwanthpur to Howrah dashed into the derailed coaches and 3-4 boggies of that train also derailed," Sharma added.

The accident happened around 7 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district of Odisha.

However, a South Eastern Railways spokesperson said that it was the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, that derailed first and some coaches fell on adjacent tracks.

The derailed coaches of the first train collided with Coromandel Express, which then derailed and led to a bigger tragedy.

