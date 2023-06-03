Odisha Train Accident: What We Know About the Collision Between Three Trains

Visuals from the crash site.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
Video Producer/Editor: Shohini Bose
At least 288 people have died, and over 900 were injured in a massive train accident on Friday, 2 June, after the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore.
According to the Indian Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, "About 10-12 coaches of Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Odisha’s Balasore at around 7 PM, and some boggies fell onto the opposite track and crashed into a freight train."
The train Coromandel Express (12841) had started from West Bengal and was heading to Chennai.
"Shortly after, another train travelling from Yeshwanthpur to Howrah dashed into the derailed coaches and 3-4 boggies of that train also derailed," Sharma added.
The accident happened around 7 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district of Odisha.
The derailed coaches of the first train collided with Coromandel Express, which then derailed and led to a bigger tragedy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)