Odisha Train Crash | 'Root Cause Identified': Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw claimed that the crash "happened due to a change in electronic interlocking."
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the root cause of the deadly train accident has been identified but did not provide further details

Two days a after deadly three-train accident in Odisha’s Balasore, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the root cause of the deadly train accident has been identified.

The Union Minister told news agency ANI:

"The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. Right now our focus is on restoration."

“The root cause of this accident has been identified. PM Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track," he added.

(This story will be updated with more details)

