Criminal Law Bills: The Section on 'False Promise to Marry' Aids Victim Blaming

Thus for instance, in one particular case ( Uday v State of Karnataka , 2003), a woman from the OBC caste was raped, impregnated, and later abandoned by an upper-caste (Brahmin) accused with whom the victim was romantically involved.

The court acquitted the accused on the ground that the victim was ‘clearly conscious’ that their relationship would meet with ‘stiff opposition’ due to their ‘caste’ and thus it cannot be said that she was under ‘misconception’ as to the promise of marriage.

As legal scholar Nikita Sonavane points out, the court endorsed endogamy in this case. The Uday judgment has been applied consistently since then often on casteist lines.

In another case, ( Pramod Pawar v. State of Maharashtra , 2019) the court showed similar acceptance of ‘caste considerations’ despite hurling of casteist abuses by the accused against the victim.

Courts have also relied on the past sexual history, previous marital status and age of victim to determine whether the woman was justified in trusting a promise of marriage.