Gadkari's Letter is Just Another Sign of the Growing Schism Between BJP and RSS

In the ongoing dissonance between the BJP, the RSS and its affiliates, the government’s decision to withdraw the 1966 government directive prohibiting its employees from participating in RSS Shakhas and other programmes was considered an effort at pacifying the ideological fountainhead.

However, it did not have an impact. Almost ten days after the issuance of this order, while addressing a village-level workers’ meeting in Jharkhand’s Gumla, Bhagwat made cryptic remarks alluding to Modi’s statements in the course of a media interview that he often felt he was a non-biological being.

Here again, the RSS chief took no names when asserting that men want to become “superman”, then “devta”, “bhagwan” and even aspire for “vishwaroop”. At that time, Jairam Ramesh commented on social media, “I am sure the self-anointed non-biological PM has got news of this latest Agni Missile fired by Nagpur from Jharkhand and aimed at Lok Kalyan Marg.”

Trade unions at the state and divisional levels are usually affiliated with their national unit and through it, a national trade union. The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh is the largest trade union in India but has not raised issues related to the working class as steadily as it did before 2014.