Wealth Tax: The Rich Are Ready To Shell Out. Can the Government Enable Means?

Taxation is coercion, except if you ask the government. People, especially the rich, are much more receptive to voluntary altruism and philanthropy.

According to this article, the number of Indian philanthropists contributing ₹5 crore or more to charity surged to an all-time high of 119 individuals in 2022-23, a significant increase from just 27 donors in 2016-17, donating ₹8,445 crore in FY23, up from ₹5,623 crore the previous year.

As per this report, private philanthropy has maintained an average growth rate of approximately 8% from FY 2017 to FY 2022. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), family philanthropy (including Ultrahigh Net Worth individuals (UHNIs) with a net worth above INR 1,000 crore, High Net Worth individuals (HNIs) with a net worth of INR 200–1,000 crore, and affluent individuals with a net worth of INR 7–200 crore), and retail giving together contributed around 86% of private philanthropy in India.

However, despite a 9% increase in cumulative wealth, UHNIs in India donate significantly less than their US, UK, and China counterparts. Retail giving accounting for just over 22% of total contributions, has grown modestly at 6% annually from FY 2017 to FY 2022 but is projected to increase at a faster rate of 9% annually, contributing approximately 29% of total private giving by FY 2027.