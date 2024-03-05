India’s GDP Growth Numbers: An Overdrive That Must Come With Trigger Warnings

What is it about Economics that makes people hum and haw? Are we to believe that the last quarter was very good for India's GDP because the economy was doing rather well, beyond expectations? Or, does the truth lie in the fact that the past is looking worse than it was thought to be, and hence, the present is good enough to make the Sensex zoom?

If you are not an Economist, you should be confused now, and that is the perfect thing to be in the eyes of a cynic. Data analysis is a mean sport.

Though unsubstantiated, British columnist Bernard Levin is believed to have said, "The future is bleak. The past is not getting any better either."