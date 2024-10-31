Nikhil Kamath May Have Bought a House but His Logic Against It Made Sense

Now imagine you invested the money saved every year in an index fund that tracks the Nifty 50. In the past 20 years, Nifty has given an average annual return of 14 percent. If we assume a similar return over the next 20 years, the money you saved by renting would become Rs 1.5 crore rupees.

But you also had Rs 1 crore in savings to start with. If you put all of that in the index fund, it would become Rs 13.7 crore. Add the Rs 1.5 crore saved by renting over a 20-year period, then your net gain is more than Rs 15 crore.

In comparison, real estate prices in Gurgaon rose at the rate of five percent per year over the past 10 years. If I assume a similar rate of gain for the next 20 years, the Rs 3 crore apartment would be worth Rs 8 crore. Add to that the rent saved by living in the house, and deduct the cost of repairs, maintenance, and upgrades over a 20-year period, then your net return on the house would be about Rs 10 crore.

Rs 15 crore versus Rs 10 crore. Which means, buying a house would amount to a notional financial loss of Rs 5 crore over a 20-year period.