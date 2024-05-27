What is 'Middle' About the 'Middle Class'?

The middle class also lives distinctly healthier lives than the poor. In Duflo-Banerjee’s study, the so-called categorised ‘middle class’ population goes to the doctor more often and spends more per visit. They are also much more likely to have access to running water, latrines, and electricity. As far as children's education is concerned, they spend much more per child, partly on more years of schooling and partly on better quality.

They also argue:

“Nothing seems more middle class than the fact of having a steady well-paying job. While there are many petty entrepreneurs among the middle class, most of them do not seem to be capitalists in waiting. They (the middle class) run businesses, but for the most part only because they are still relatively poor, and every little bit helps. If they could only find the right salaried job, they might be quite content to shut their business down. If the middle class matters for growth, it is probably not because of its entrepreneurial spirit.”

The middle class (as observable in urban areas) also have fewer children and spends much more on the education and health of these children as well as on their own health. It is interesting to speculate whether this has something to do with the kind of jobs they have—or if there is a time endowment crisis they face.