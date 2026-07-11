Canada Relents on India-Nijjar Links, but Diplomatic Vindication is Not Closure

India has scored an unambiguous diplomatic victory in the case relating to the assassination of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in 2023.

Recall that in September 2023, the then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the Canadian Parliament that his government was pursuing “credible allegations” relating to the Indian government’s links in the killing. He went on to add that he had personally conveyed his government’s concerns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the sidelines of the G-20 summit—and said he had raised this with the then UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden.