Supreme Court Declines New Hate Speech Guidelines, Cites Existing Laws

advertisement
The Supreme Court of India has declined to issue fresh guidelines or directions for curbing hate speech, stating that the current legal framework is sufficient to address such offences. The bench, comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, emphasised that the responsibility to preserve constitutional order and fraternity lies not only with the State but also with individuals and public figures. The Court reiterated that the creation of new offences is within the exclusive domain of the legislature, not the judiciary.
According to Live Law, the Supreme Court underscored that hate speech is fundamentally antithetical to the constitutional value of fraternity and corrodes the moral fabric of the Republic. The Court appealed to all citizens to imbibe a sense of fraternity and cautioned that words have significant consequences in a diverse society. The bench declined to issue general directions, noting that there is no legislative vacuum regarding hate speech and that existing laws are adequate.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Court dismissed a petition seeking new legislation for hate speech, describing the plea as misconceived. The bench clarified that the problem lies not in the absence of laws but in the inadequate or uneven enforcement of existing legal processes. The judgment also directed that a copy be circulated to all high courts, allowing them to issue practice guidelines for implementation if deemed necessary.
The Supreme Court further stated that policymaking and legislative choices fall squarely within the legislature’s domain, and the judiciary may only draw attention to emerging concerns. The bench refused to assume a role of continuous supervisory oversight over executive or investigative functions, stating, “To assume a role of continuous supervisory oversight over executive or investigative functions, particularly in anticipation of possible default, would not only blur constitutional boundaries but also amount to an impermissible expansion of judicial power beyond its legitimate limits.”
“While the law provides mechanisms to address conduct that threatens public order or communal harmony, the more enduring safeguard against the menace of hate speech lies in the collective constitutional conscience of society,” the Court stated.
Recent coverage highlighted the Supreme Court’s decision to clear Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma and BJP leader Anurag Thakur in a 2020 hate speech case. The Court found that their remarks did not incite communal violence or public disorder and clarified that the requirement of prior sanction for prosecution arises only at the stage of taking cognisance, not before. The Court reiterated that police are duty-bound to register an FIR where a cognisable offence is disclosed.
The bench also referenced the constitutional vision for fraternity, inclusivity, and unity in diversity, stating that hate speech distorts these ideals and is inconsistent with India’s civilisational ethos. Analysis showed that the Court emphasised the importance of internalising the constitutional ideal of fraternity to diminish the impulse to engage in hate speech.
In its judgment, the Supreme Court also addressed the role of public figures, reminding them of their duty to exercise restraint in public discourse. Reporting indicated that the Court described hate speech as a distortion of free expression that undermines the constitutional promise of an inclusive society by fostering hostility and discrimination against identifiable groups.
“Fraternity, therefore, demands that every citizen recognise and respect the equal dignity of others, irrespective of differences, and consciously eschew conduct that undermines social harmony,” the judgment stated.
The Supreme Court’s refusal to issue new guidelines or directions was accompanied by a strong appeal for societal responsibility and a reminder that the judiciary’s role is limited to interpreting and enforcing existing laws. Further details confirmed that the Court left open the possibility for the Union and States to consider further legal or policy measures if required, but reaffirmed that such decisions rest with the legislature.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.