Supreme Court Declines New Hate Speech Guidelines, Cites Existing Laws

The Supreme Court of India has declined to issue fresh guidelines or directions for curbing hate speech, stating that the current legal framework is sufficient to address such offences. The bench, comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, emphasised that the responsibility to preserve constitutional order and fraternity lies not only with the State but also with individuals and public figures. The Court reiterated that the creation of new offences is within the exclusive domain of the legislature, not the judiciary.