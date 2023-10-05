NewsClick Case: Pressing Questions on Delhi Police's Powers To Search and Seize

In a most telling example of this lapse, the entire data of the survivor's phone in the Tarun Tejpal case was cloned and held by the police, which the accused in that case got access to and was able to build the entire defence attempting to slut-shame the survivor based on the contents of her phone!

The above is only an inexhaustive list of issues in which the petitioners in Ram Ramaswamy are pressing for broad guidelines to be framed to address. The SC guidelines have often been critical interventions to secure procedural justice – rights of arrested persons in DK Basu's case (which later was carried over as amendments to CrPC); for registering FIR in Lalita Kumari's case; pre-arrest procedure in Arnesh Kumar's case; to more recently, the guidelines on bail in Antil's case.

One hopes that similar guidelines on search and seizure are framed and issued until the legislative process to codify the principles contained is able to catch up.

(Prasanna S is an Advocate-on-Record in the Supreme Court and assists the Petitioners in the Ram Ramaswamy petition. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)