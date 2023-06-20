Nehru Memorial Museum & Library Renamed: Whose Library is It Anyway?

What the BJP has done, in 2023, is to widen the scope of this museum. As a historian, I appreciate the need for Indians to understand the legacies of different prime ministers across the decades. In a country where not enough popular or academic work has been done on post-independence politics, the BJP has smartly filled a gap that most Indians value, judging by the footfall that the sangrahlaya sees every day. In that sense, the concept of a sangrahlaya itself is not a bad idea, though the versions of history being presented in the exhibits is a subject for another story.

But as far as the library itself goes, the fact that it has been subsumed under the expansive – and somewhat unwieldy – umbrella of the “Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society” is more than a little concerning. This is not to say that NMML has not seen its share of political controversy over the years. But in all these moments, it is easy to miss the wood for the trees.