National Security Strategy: For India's Internal Stability & Peaceful Periphery

In other words, the NSS should have the flexibility of devising hybrid solutions and instruments, that is:

a) Military

Is obviously a vital component of the NSS as it is the ultimate guarantor of the territorial integrity and security of the nation.

b) Paramilitary

Paramilitary forces continue to play a vital role in preserving the internal security of the country from separatists and terrorists.

c) Defence Industrial system

Is a historic problem area. Unlike China, India is unable to emerge as a major arms supplier to neighbours because it lacks an effective defence industrial base.

d) Nuclear forces

India’s historical posture is of no-first-use, it is important to maintain its credibility which rests on the country’s ability to warn adversaries of assured retaliation in the event of an attack.

e) Space

Space is important for both development and defence.

f) Cyberspace

This again has two aspects, one in relation to development and the other to security.

g) Intelligence

This is an important instrument of state policy which must be used carefully to advance Indian interests and to defend against covert attacks on the country

h) Diplomacy

Effective diplomacy can be a useful tool of promoting national security strategy. In circumstances of resource constraints, it can be used to delay, and deflect challenges.

i) Information management

Today, perceptions are as important as reality. Effectively marshalling information can be a huge force multiplier for the country security strategy. At the same time, countering disinformation is an important task for information professionals.

j) Finance and revenue system

At the end of the day, the entire national security strategy rests on the ability of the country to marshal its monetary resources and to use them effectively to sharpen the instruments of policy which are vital for the defence of the nation, as well as the economic health of the country whose well being is what the National Security Strategy is all about.

Given the past experience with the NSS, it would be best to wait and see how things pan out. Having the government consider and approve of an NSS draft would be a major development which would enhance the country’s security. But if the past experience is a guide, it is best to keep your fingers crossed.

